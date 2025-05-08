Fantasy Hockey
Pavel Dorofeyev headshot

Pavel Dorofeyev Injury: Will miss Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Dorofeyev (undisclosed) won't play in Game 2 against Edmonton on Thursday, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

It will be Dorofeyev's third consecutive game on the shelf. He had 35 goals and 52 points across 82 regular-season outings. Dorofeyev has also supplied a goal and an assist in five playoff appearances this year. Victor Olofsson is likely to remain in a middle-six role due to Dorofeyev's continued absence.

