Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pavel Dorofeyev headshot

Pavel Dorofeyev Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Dorofeyev (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup for Game 1 against the Oilers on Tuesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Dorofeyev will miss his second straight game due to his lingering undisclosed injury. In five postseason appearances, the 24-year-old winger notched one goal and one assist -- both with the man advantage -- to go with 18 shots, three hits and two blocks. With Dorofeyev on the shelf, Victor Olofsson should continue to see minutes in a middle-six role.

Pavel Dorofeyev
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now