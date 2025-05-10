Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pavel Dorofeyev headshot

Pavel Dorofeyev News: Expected to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Dorofeyev (undisclosed) is expected to play against Edmonton on Saturday in Game 3, per SinBin Vegas.

Following a three-game absence, Dorofeyev will return to the second line and second power-play unit. He has earned one goal, an assist and 18 shots on net across five outings this postseason. Dorofeyev will replace Brandon Saad (lower body) in Saturday's lineup versus the Oilers.

Pavel Dorofeyev
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now