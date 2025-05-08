Pavol Regenda News: Will play at Worlds

Regenda will join Team Slovakia for the 2025 IIHF World Championship, per Max Miller of NHL.com.

Regenda had 13 goals and 41 points across 72 regular-season AHL outings between San Diego and San Jose this campaign. The 25-year-old has plenty of experience representing Slovakia, and this will be his fourth straight appearance in the World Championship. He had a goal and four points across eight outings in the 2024 tournament.