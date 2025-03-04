Petr Hauser News: Sent to Edmonton in three-team trade

Hauser, along with Trent Frederic and Max Jones, was acquired by the Oilers from the Bruins on Tuesday in exchange for Max Wanner, a second-round selection in 2025 and a fourth-round pick in 2026.

Hauser was dealt twice Tuesday as part of a three-team trade between the Devils, Bruins and Oilers -- he was acquired by Boston from New Jersey before being flipped to Edmonton. The 21-year-old was selected by the Devils in the fifth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The right-shot forward has contributed one goal and three helpers across 16 games with Vitkovice HC in the Czech Extraliga this season.