Petr Hauser News: Sent to Edmonton in three-team trade
Hauser, along with Trent Frederic and Max Jones, was acquired by the Oilers from the Bruins on Tuesday in exchange for Max Wanner, a second-round selection in 2025 and a fourth-round pick in 2026.
Hauser was dealt twice Tuesday as part of a three-team trade between the Devils, Bruins and Oilers -- he was acquired by Boston from New Jersey before being flipped to Edmonton. The 21-year-old was selected by the Devils in the fifth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The right-shot forward has contributed one goal and three helpers across 16 games with Vitkovice HC in the Czech Extraliga this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now