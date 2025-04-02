Peyton Krebs News: Riding five-game point streak

Krebs scored a goal, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Krebs is on a five-game point streak, earning three goals and three assists in that span. He's in a bottom-six role at even strength, but he's earned a bit more ice time with his recent play, including his fourth-highest total of the season Tuesday (17:46). Overall, the center has nine goals, 24 points, 69 shots, 117 hits, 60 PIM and a minus-2 rating across 73 appearances.