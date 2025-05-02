Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Philip Broberg headshot

Philip Broberg News: Two points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Broberg scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-4 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 6.

It was Broberg's turn for a big game from the blue line. He ended a seven-game drought with his performance. He's been defensively sound in the first round, going plus-9 with six blocked shots and six shots on net over six appearances. Broberg continues to play in a top-four role.

Philip Broberg
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now