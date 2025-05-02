Philip Broberg News: Two points in win

Broberg scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-4 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 6.

It was Broberg's turn for a big game from the blue line. He ended a seven-game drought with his performance. He's been defensively sound in the first round, going plus-9 with six blocked shots and six shots on net over six appearances. Broberg continues to play in a top-four role.