Phillip Danault News: Adds power-play helper in win

Danault logged a power-play assist and two hits in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Oilers in Game 2.

Danault helped out on a Brandt Clarke tally in the first period. The assist was Danault's third point over two playoff outings after his heroic two-goal effort in Game 1. The center is filling a middle-six role and should provide decent secondary scoring while also offering elite defensive work against the Oilers' top players.