Pierre-Olivier Joseph Injury: Ruled out for regular-season finale

Joseph (upper body) has been ruled out for Thursday's regular-season finale against the Capitals, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Joseph sustained an upper-body injury in early March and spent the final month and a half of the season on injured reserve. He appeared to progress in his recovery in recent weeks but won't suit up for Pittsburgh's regular-season finale. The 25-year-old made 47 appearances between St. Louis and Pittsburgh this year, and he recorded three assists, 36 hits, 36 blocked shots and 45 PIM while averaging 15:16 of ice time.