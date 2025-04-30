Fantasy Hockey
Pyotr Kochetkov headshot

Pyotr Kochetkov News: Rallies for 2OT win Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Kochetkov stopped 31 shots Tuesday in the Hurricanes' 5-4 double-overtime win over the Devils in Game 5 of their first-round series.

Making his first start of the playoffs in place of Frederik Andersen (undisclosed), Kochetkov watched New Jersey grab a 3-0 lead before the halfway mark of the first period on two deflected goals and a third that came after a giveaway at the Carolina blue line. The 25-year-old netminder didn't lose his focus though, and he stood tall as the 'Canes dominated the game beginning in the third period. The win advances Carolina to the second round, but with Andersen's status uncertain, Kochetkov may return to the bench when the team resumes play against either Washington or Montreal.

