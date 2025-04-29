Pyotr Kochetkov News: Set to start Game 5

Kochetkov is expected to patrol the home crease against New Jersey on Tuesday in Game 5, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Kochetkov stopped 14 of 15 shots he faced in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Devils after Frederik Andersen (undisclosed) left Game 4 due to an injury. With Andersen unavailable for Tuesday's matchup, Spencer Martin will be Kochetkov's backup versus New Jersey. The 25-year-old Kochetkov posted a 27-16-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.60 GAA and an .897 save percentage across 47 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.