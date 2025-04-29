Fantasy Hockey
Pyotr Kochetkov News: Set to start Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Kochetkov is expected to patrol the home crease against New Jersey on Tuesday in Game 5, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Kochetkov stopped 14 of 15 shots he faced in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Devils after Frederik Andersen (undisclosed) left Game 4 due to an injury. With Andersen unavailable for Tuesday's matchup, Spencer Martin will be Kochetkov's backup versus New Jersey. The 25-year-old Kochetkov posted a 27-16-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.60 GAA and an .897 save percentage across 47 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.

