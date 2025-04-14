Quinn Hutson News: Signs entry-level contract

Hutson signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Oilers on Monday.

Hutson spent this season with Boston University and recorded 23 goals, 27 assists and 33 PIM over 38 appearances while helping to lead the team to the Frozen Four. His entry-level contract will begin this season, and he was with the Oilers during Monday's morning skate, so he should have a chance to work with the NHL club late in the regular season.