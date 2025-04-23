Quinton Byfield News: Tallies in Game 2 win

Byfield scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and logged four hits in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Oilers in Game 2.

Byfield gave the Kings a 2-0 lead with his tally early in the second period. While he's listed in a middle-six role, Byfield has topped 22 minutes of ice time in both postseason contests so far. Dating back to April 7, he has six goals and four assists over seven appearances, so he has plenty of momentum early in the playoffs. He had 23 goals, 54 points and a plus-16 rating over 81 regular-season outings.