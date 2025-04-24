Fantasy Hockey
Radek Faksa headshot

Radek Faksa News: Generates helper Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Faksa notched an assist and four hits in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Jets.

Faksa had picked up just one point, a goal, over his prior 11 outings. He helped out on an Alexei Toropchenko tally in the third period as the Blues ran away with this win. Faksa's first year with the Blues saw him put up 15 points, 68 shots on net, 115 hits, 50 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 70 regular-season appearances, so he's not likely to be a regular name on the scoresheet in the playoffs.

Radek Faksa
St. Louis Blues
