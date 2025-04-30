Radek Faksa News: Logs assist in loss

Faksa notched an assist, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Jets in Game 5.

Faksa has picked up two helpers over the last three games, which is all of his offense through five playoff contests. The defensive center has added 18 hits, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in the postseason, but he picked up his first shot on goal in Wednesday's loss. Faksa is firmly in the lineup as a fourth-liner, so don't expect him to be a big factor on offense.