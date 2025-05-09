Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Radim Zohorna headshot

Radim Zohorna News: Signs with Swedish club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2025 at 9:03am

Zohorna agreed to terms on a two-year contract with Farjestad BK (Sweden) on Friday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Zohorna spent the 2024-25 campaign playing in Switzerland with Lugano, registering nine goals and 13 helpers in 39 contests. In his 68 NHL games, the towering winger has racked up just 18 points for the Penguins, Maple Leafs and Flames.

Radim Zohorna
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now