Radim Zohorna News: Signs with Swedish club

Zohorna agreed to terms on a two-year contract with Farjestad BK (Sweden) on Friday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Zohorna spent the 2024-25 campaign playing in Switzerland with Lugano, registering nine goals and 13 helpers in 39 contests. In his 68 NHL games, the towering winger has racked up just 18 points for the Penguins, Maple Leafs and Flames.