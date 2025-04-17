Rasmus Andersson News: Set to miss regular-season finale

Andersson is slated to miss Thursday's regular-season finale against the Kings due to rest purposes, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

After appearing in each of the Flames' first 81 games of the season, Andersson will get a breather during the team's final game of the year. He recorded 11 goals, 20 assists, 196 blocked shots, 36 hits and 60 PIM while averaging 23:59 of ice time this season.