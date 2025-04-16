Rasmus Kupari Injury: Not expected back Wednesday

Kupari (concussion) is slated to miss out versus the Ducks on Wednesday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Kupari has played in just one of the Jets' last 19 games due to his lingering concussion symptoms. Given his extended absence, the Finnish winger is far from a lock for the lineup even once cleared to play and could find himself serving as a healthy scratch in favor of Morgan Barron or David Gustafsson.