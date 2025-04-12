Fantasy Hockey
Rasmus Kupari headshot

Rasmus Kupari Injury: Remains unavailable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Kupari (concussion) won't play against Chicago on Saturday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports, likely won't be an option for Sunday's matchup versus Edmonton.

Kupari accompanied the Jets on the team's two-game road trip, but his return to the lineup is not imminent. It's unclear if he will return to the lineup before the end of the regular season. He has five goals, eight points, 53 shots on net and 77 hits across 59 appearances this season.

Rasmus Kupari
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
