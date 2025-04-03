Rasmus Kupari Injury: Still out Thursday
Kupari (concussion) won't play Thursday versus the Golden Knights, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.
It's safe to assume Kupari won't an option until the Jets return home, so don't expect to see him in the lineup Saturday versus Utah either. The 25-year-old is dealing with a recurrence of concussion symptoms, which makes it tough to pin down when he'll be able to play again.
