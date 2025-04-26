Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Rasmus Sandin headshot

Rasmus Sandin News: Nabs helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 11:37am

Sandin provided an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Canadiens in Game 3.

Sandin earned his first point in three outings this postseason. He's added three shots on net, nine blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. The 25-year-old defenseman has a top-four role while seeing time on the second power-play unit. He won't be a leader on offense for the Capitals, but he's defensively steady and can chip in some secondary scoring.

Rasmus Sandin
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now