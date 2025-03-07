Reese Johnson News: Sent to Toronto

Johnson was traded to the Maple Leafs from the Wild on Friday for future considerations.

Since this is a minor-league deal, it is not subject to the NHL's trade deadline, though it's possible it was completed prior to that deadline and reported after the fact. Johnson got into three games in his lone season with the Wild, and he has just 13 points over 49 outings with AHL Iowa. He'll report to AHL Toronto following the trade.