Reilly Smith headshot

Reilly Smith News: Nets shortie in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Smith scored a shorthanded goal on three shots and added three hits in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Wild in Game 3.

Smith snapped an eight-game goal drought with his third-period tally. That goal also ended a four-game stretch without a point for the veteran winger. He had 13 goals, 40 points, 129 shots on net and a plus-10 rating over 79 regular-season appearances between the Golden Knights and the Rangers in 2024-25. Smith is currently fill a third-line role and will likely continue to do so unless head coach Bruce Cassidy shuffles his lines after two straight losses.

