Riley Duran News: Sent down by Boston

Duran was assigned to AHL Providence on Monday, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

Duran was called up by the Bruins on Thursday, and he made his first two NHL appearances during his time with Boston. He was held without a point but recorded six hits and two PIM while averaging 12:44 of ice time. He'll head back to the minors ahead of Boston's regular-season finale against New Jersey on Tuesday, while John Farinacci was recalled on an emergency basis Monday.