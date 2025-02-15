Riley Heidt News: Showing playmaking potential

Heidt has 14 points in his last nine games with WHL Prince George.

Heidt, a second-round pick by the Wild in 2023, is up to 66 points (25 goals, 41 assists) through 44 games this season. While he's benefited from playing on a line with Terik Parascak, a top prospect in the Capitals' organization, Heidt has demonstrated advanced skating and playmaking ability that should translate well to the NHL game.