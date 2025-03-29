Fantasy Hockey
Robby Fabbri Injury: Slated to miss rest of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Fabbri (hand) isn't expected to return before the end of the 2024-25 campaign, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News on Saturday.

Fabbri hasn't been in the lineup since Feb. 25. He has eight goals, 16 points, 20 PIM and 58 hits in 44 outings with the Ducks in 2024-25. Fabbri is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, and the 29-year-old might end up settling for a significant pay cut compared to his current $4 million cap hit.

