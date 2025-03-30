Fantasy Hockey
Robert Bortuzzo headshot

Robert Bortuzzo News: Activated from IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Bortuzzo (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Sunday.

Bortuzzo will be available to return to the lineup against Chicago on Sunday after missing the last 35 games. He has contributed two assists, seven shots on goal, 26 blocked shots, 20 hits and 22 PIM in 16 appearances this season. Olli Maatta (lower body) will be a game-time decision against the Blackhawks, and Bortuzzo could replace him in Sunday's lineup.

Robert Bortuzzo
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
