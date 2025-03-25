Rodrigo Abols News: Hands out helper

Abols logged an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Abols snapped a six-game point drought when he helped out on a Ryan Poehling tally in the first period. The 29-year-old Abols has emerged as a bottom-six regular for the Flyers following the trade deadline, but he hasn't been particularly productive on offense. For the season, he has four points, 21 shots on net, 22 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 19 NHL appearances.