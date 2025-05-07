Fantasy Hockey
Roope Hintz News: Generates power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Hintz recorded a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Jets in Game 1.

Hintz has seven points over his last four games. The 28-year-old had the secondary assist on Mikko Rantanen's third goal of the second period in Wednesday's win. Hintz is at four goals, four assists, 26 shots, 10 blocked shots, seven hits, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating over eight playoff appearances in a top-line role.

