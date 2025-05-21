Roope Hintz News: Puts up power-play helper

Hintz logged a power-play assist and two hits in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Hintz snapped a three-game skid with the helper to set up Matt Duchene's go-ahead goal in the third period. The 28-year-old Hintz has accumulated 11 points (five on the power play), 33 shots on net, 12 hits, 14 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating across 14 playoff outings. He remains in a top-line role, and his budding chemistry with Mikko Rantanen will likely be a primary source of offense for the Stars during the Western Conference Finals.