Roope Hintz News: Two-point effort Monday

Hintz scored a goal and added an assist Monday in the Stars' 6-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 5 of their first-round series.

After feeding Mikko Rantanen for what proved to be the game-winner on a 2-on-1 break early in the second period, Hintz flipped home an empty-netter late in the third. Hintz came into Monday's contest with just one point, a Game 1 power-play goal, through Dallas' first four playoff contests, but it wasn't through lacking of trying -- he's fired 18 shots on net in the series. The 28-year-old center will look to stay productive in Game 6 on Thursday as the Stars try to advance to the second round.