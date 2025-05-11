Roope Hintz News: Two points in Game 3 victory

Hintz notched a power-play goal, an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over Winnipeg in Game 3.

This was Hintz's third multi-point effort of the playoffs. The Finnish center opened the scoring with the man advantage just 2:27 into the first period, and he set up linemate Mikko Rantanen's ninth goal of the postseason in the final stanza. Hintz, who has five goals and 10 points (four on the power play) over 10 contests, trails only Rantanen for the team lead in playoff scoring. The Stars can take a commanding 3-1 series lead if they are able to secure another victory on home ice in Game 4 on Tuesday.