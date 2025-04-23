Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ross Colton headshot

Ross Colton Injury: Out for Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Colton (lower body) won't play in Wednesday's Game 3 versus the Stars, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

While Colton will be out for a second straight game, the Avalanche will welcome back captain Gabriel Landeskog for this contest. Colton's next chance to play is Saturday in Game 4. When he's ready to return, Colton will likely bump Parker Kelly, Joel Kiviranta or Logan O'Connor out of the lineup.

Ross Colton
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now