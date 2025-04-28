Ross Colton Injury: Ruled out against Stars

Colton (lower body) will not be an option versus Dallas in Game 5 on Monday, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Colton has appeared in just one of the Avalanche's last eight contests due to his lower-body injury. During the regular season, the New Jersey native came up just one point shy of reaching the 30-point threshold for the fourth straight year, ending the campaign with 16 goals and 13 helpers in 61 contests. Once given the all-clear, Colton should slot into a bottom-six role for Colorado.