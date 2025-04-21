Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ross Colton headshot

Ross Colton Injury: Seems unlikely for Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2025 at 10:16am

Head coach Jared Bednar said Monday that Colton (lower body) is "not great" but that the team will continue to monitor him throughout the day ahead of Game 2 against Dallas, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports reports.

Bednar's comments would seem to suggest that Colton is unlikely to play in Monday's Game 2, but the team apparently wants to see how he feels in the hours leading up to puck drop before officially determining his status. The 28-year-old sustained a lower-body injury during Saturday's Game 1, and Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Miles Wood or Jimmy Vesey could enter the lineup if Colton is unavailable Monday.

Ross Colton
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now