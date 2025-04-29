Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ross Colton headshot

Ross Colton Injury: Won't play during opening round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Colton (lower body) is not expected back during Colorado's first-round series against Dallas, Meghan Angley of Guerrilla Sports reports Tuesday.

Colton has already been shelved for eight of the Avs' last nine games and now will miss two more -- assuming the series goes a full seven games. Even once cleared to play, Colton will likely be relegated to a bottom-six role, especially following the return of Gabriel Landeskog from a long-term knee injury.

Ross Colton
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now