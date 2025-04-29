Ross Colton Injury: Won't play during opening round
Colton (lower body) is not expected back during Colorado's first-round series against Dallas, Meghan Angley of Guerrilla Sports reports Tuesday.
Colton has already been shelved for eight of the Avs' last nine games and now will miss two more -- assuming the series goes a full seven games. Even once cleared to play, Colton will likely be relegated to a bottom-six role, especially following the return of Gabriel Landeskog from a long-term knee injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now