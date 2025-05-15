Rutger McGroarty News: Skating Thursday

McGroarty (lower body) is skating at the USA Hockey's national goaltender development camp, Sean Shapiro of DLLS Sports reports.

McGroarty missed the final three games of the regular season with the injury. The rookie had one goal and two assists in eight regular-season games with the Penguins after racking up 14 goals and 25 assists in 60 AHL appearances. McGroarty is expected to make the Penguins' roster out of training camp in October.