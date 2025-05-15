Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rutger McGroarty headshot

Rutger McGroarty News: Skating Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

McGroarty (lower body) is skating at the USA Hockey's national goaltender development camp, Sean Shapiro of DLLS Sports reports.

McGroarty missed the final three games of the regular season with the injury. The rookie had one goal and two assists in eight regular-season games with the Penguins after racking up 14 goals and 25 assists in 60 AHL appearances. McGroarty is expected to make the Penguins' roster out of training camp in October.

Rutger McGroarty
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now