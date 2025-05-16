Ryan Chesley News: Signs entry-level contract

Chesley inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Washington on Friday,

Chesley's contract will begin at the start of the 2025-26 season. The defenseman was selected in the second round, 37th overall, in 2022. He spent three seasons at the University of Minnesota, scoring eight goals and adding 12 assists in 40 NCAA regular-season games in 2024-25. He signed an ATO with AHL Hershey at the conclusion of his college career, scoring once and adding two assists in four contests at the end of the regular season. Chesley will likely start next season at the AHL level in order to gain experience.