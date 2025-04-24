Fantasy Hockey
Ryan Hartman headshot

Ryan Hartman News: Deals another helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Hartman notched a power-play assist and four blocked shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Hartman set up the second of Kirill Kaprizov's two goals in the game. The 30-year-old Hartman has opened the playoffs with a helper in three straight games while primarily playing in a middle-six role. He's added seven shots on net, four hits, seven blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating. As long as Hartman's play is steady, Marco Rossi will likely remain on the fourth line.

