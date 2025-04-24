Ryan Hartman News: Deals another helper
Hartman notched a power-play assist and four blocked shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 3.
Hartman set up the second of Kirill Kaprizov's two goals in the game. The 30-year-old Hartman has opened the playoffs with a helper in three straight games while primarily playing in a middle-six role. He's added seven shots on net, four hits, seven blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating. As long as Hartman's play is steady, Marco Rossi will likely remain on the fourth line.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now