Ryan Leonard News: Earns first playoff point
Leonard provided an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 2.
Leonard has stayed in the Capitals' lineup since April 1 after signing his entry-level deal a day earlier. The 20-year-old is in a bottom-six role during the playoffs, though he's also involved on the power play. He has a helper, four shots, three hits and a plus-1 rating through two playoff outings. While he has a bright future ahead, his role is likely to be limited this postseason as he continues to adjust to the NHL.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now