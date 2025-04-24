Ryan Leonard News: Earns first playoff point

Leonard provided an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 2.

Leonard has stayed in the Capitals' lineup since April 1 after signing his entry-level deal a day earlier. The 20-year-old is in a bottom-six role during the playoffs, though he's also involved on the power play. He has a helper, four shots, three hits and a plus-1 rating through two playoff outings. While he has a bright future ahead, his role is likely to be limited this postseason as he continues to adjust to the NHL.