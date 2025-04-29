Ryan Nugent-Hopkins News: Fills empty cage

Nugent-Hopkins scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings in Game 5.

Nugent-Hopkins has gotten on the scoresheet in all three of the Oilers' wins in this first-round series. He has two goals, one assist, 10 shots on net, four hits, three blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over five playoff contests. He remains firmly in a top-six role and on the first power-play unit, so he should be a decent source of scoring.