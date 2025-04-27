Ryan Nugent-Hopkins News: Helps out on power play

Nugent-Hopkins notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings in Game 4.

Nugent-Hopkins has a goal and an assist over his last two games. His helper Sunday was his first power-play point since April 1 versus the Golden Knights. The 32-year-old continues to fill a top-six role, but so far in the playoffs, he's been more of a supporting player rather than a scoring leader. He's added seven shots on net, two hits, two blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over four postseason outings.