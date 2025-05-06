Fantasy Hockey
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins headshot

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins News: Lends helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Nugent-Hopkins notched an assist and four PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Nugent-Hopkins helped out on Zach Hyman's go-ahead goal in the third period. The 32-year-old Nugent-Hopkins has three goals and three assists during his five-game point streak, which accounts for all of his offense in seven playoff contests. He's added 13 shots on net, five hits, six blocked shots and a plus-1 rating while seeing consistent top-six minutes.

