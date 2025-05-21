Ryan Nugent-Hopkins News: One of each in Game 1 loss

Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal on four shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Stars in Game 1.

Nugent-Hopkins didn't scored in the second round, though he had four helpers over five games against the Golden Knights. He was held off the scoresheet in a pair of low-scoring contests to close out that series. The 32-year-old is up to four goals, seven assists, four power-play points, 26 shots on net, 12 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 12 playoff outings.