Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins headshot

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins News: Strikes early in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 7-4 win over the Kings in Game 3.

Nugent-Hopkins opened the scoring just 2:49 into the game. This ended an 11-game goal drought for the 32-year-old, who had just one assist in that span. He was limited to 49 points in 78 regular-season contests, his lowest output in four years. He'll continue to see top-six minutes and power-play time, but Nugent-Hopkins doesn't produce offense at the same level as some of the Oilers' other top-six players.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now