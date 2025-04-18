Fantasy Hockey
Ryan Reaves headshot

Ryan Reaves News: Summoned from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Reaves was recalled from AHL Toronto on Friday, according to Dave McCarthy of NHL.com.

Reaves was placed on waivers prior to the NHL trade deadline March 7 and subsequently sent to the minors after he passed through waivers. The feisty winger had two assists, 28 PIM and 103 hits across 35 NHL regular-season games with Toronto before his demotion. He could see some playoff action if coach Craig Berube thinks that some of his players are being taken advantage of by the opposition.

Ryan Reaves
Toronto Maple Leafs
