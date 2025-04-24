Sam Bennett News: Deposits empty-netter

Bennett scored an empty-net goal on four shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Lightning in Game 2.

Bennett beat the buzzer, scoring at 19:56 of the third period to put the finishing touches on the Panthers' win. They're up 2-0 in the series, and Bennett has contributed three points, nine hits and a plus-3 rating in those two contests. He's centering the second line and looks no worse for wear after missing four games late in the season due to an upper-body injury.