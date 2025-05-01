Sam Bennett News: Pots game-winner

Bennett scored a goal on six shots, added four PIM, doled out five hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Lightning in Game 5.

Bennett has played at a high level this postseason, earning three goals, two assists, 17 shots on net, 21 hits, six blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over five appearances. His tally Wednesday was the game-winner, and ultimately the series-clincher as well, as the Panthers eliminated the Lightning with a 4-1 series win. Bennett continues to thrive on the second line and should play a major role throughout the rest of Florida's playoff run.