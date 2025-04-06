Sam Bennett News: Sitting out Sunday

Bennett (rest) won't play against Detroit on Sunday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bennett and Sam Reinhart (rest) will sit out Sunday's game for some "healing time," according to head coach Paul Maurice. Rasmus Asplund and Jesse Puljujarvi are up from the minors to play versus the Red Wings. Bennett has amassed 25 goals, 50 points, 237 shots on net, 144 hits and 88 PIM in 74 appearances this season. He will probably return to the lineup versus Toronto on Tuesday.