Sam Colangelo News: Practicing with NHL club

Colangelo was on the ice for Thursday's game-day skate, indicating he was called up from AHL San Diego, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Colangelo appears to be filling in for Robby Fabbri, who wasn't at practice after suffering an apparent undisclosed injury versus Buffalo on Tuesday. The 23-year-old Colangelo has logged 12 games with the Ducks this season, notching one goal, 16 shots and 26 hits while averaging 10:58 of ice time. If Fabbri can't play versus Vancouver on Thursday, look for Colangelo to slot into the third line.